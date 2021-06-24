Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Man Robbed Of Rs 4 Lakh Outside Bank

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

In an unfortunate incident, a man on Thursday was robbed in Guwahati by miscreants of rupees four lakh that the former had withdrawn from a bank a few minutes earlier.

The incident occurred at GS Road in Christian Basti outside Axis Bank.

Two miscreants in a bike snatched the bag of one Dinesh Singh, who had withdrawn the money from the bank.

The money belonged to the firm called Kumar and Sales where Singh is an employee.

As per latest reports, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

