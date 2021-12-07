Guwahati: Manipuri Youth Caught With 50g Drugs From Gorchuk

In yet another victory in the Assam Police’s crackdown on drugs, a Manipuri youth was detained in the Guwahati’s Gorchuk area on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as one Samad Ali, was taken into custody and around 50 grams of drugs were recovered from his possession.

The Manipuri youth had reportedly come to Boragaon in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area with the intention to sell the drugs.

The drugs seized by the police were reportedly found in three soapboxes. The seized drugs are believed to be worth approximately ₹40 lakhs.

