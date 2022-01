A massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area on Friday evening.

As per sources, the blaze broke out at a furniture shop named ‘Wood Box’ opposite Geetanagar playground.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and attempts to douse the unprecedented fire are underway.

The cause of the fire is said to be due to short circuit . It is suspected that property worth lakhs is lost in the fire.

More details awaited.