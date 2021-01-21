Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks out at Café Wings

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Sixmile on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the kitchen room of Café Wings.

According to reports, six fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame. The Bharat petroleum petrol pump near the restaurant has been saved somehow from the fire.

However, the reason of the fire is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant claimed that someone planned the fire but while asked if they had any enmity with somebody, the owner didn’t respond clearly.