Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noonmati

A massive fire broke out at Noonmati in Guwahati at a tea stall on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out due to cylinder blast at the tea stall near Noonmati bus stoppage.

The tea stall completely gutted into fire. According to locals, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame after hours.

The locals further stated that the fire broke out due to cylinder blast in the tea stall owned by one Naren Baishya.

