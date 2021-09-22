Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noonmati

By Pratidin Bureau

A massive fire broke out at Noonmati in Guwahati at a tea stall on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out due to cylinder blast at the tea stall near Noonmati bus stoppage.

The tea stall completely gutted into fire. According to locals, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame after hours.

The locals further stated that the fire broke out due to cylinder blast in the tea stall owned by one Naren Baishya.

Related News

Meghalaya: Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife,…

Assam: Regular Offline Classes for Class IX & X To…

Rhino Horns Will be Burnt Every Year: CM Sarma

PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To US For Quad Summit

ALSO READ: Assam: Regular Offline Classes for Class IX & X To Resume from Oct 1

You might also like
Assam

Tripura Govt Orders Magisterial Inquiry Against BJP MLA

Top Stories

Manipur RS polls: 3 barred legislators allowed to Vote

Assam

Sikkim By-Polls | CM Wins from Poklok Kamrang Seat

Assam

Price of Purabi Milk Hiked by Rs. 4/liter

Top Stories

No By-Elections For Sibsagar and Rangapara

Assam

Names of Newly Positive COVID-19 Cases In Assam