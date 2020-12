A massive fire broke out at Bakrapara in Guwahati on Friday morning. The fire broke out due to a cylinder blast. According to reports, more than 5 houses have been gutted in the fire worth 8 lakhs of rupees.

The fire occurred at one Shyamal Saha’s house after 8 cylinders blasted in the site.

However, fire tenders reached the spot immediately and doused the flame before the situation goes out of control.