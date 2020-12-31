Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Lachit Nagar

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
A massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area on Thursday evening.

As per initial reports, the fire first broke out in a garage, followed by a house, around seven rooms, and several vehicles have been gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, the fire triggered the explosion of at least five cylinders.

Several important documents and properties have been destroyed.

Reportedly, the property belonged to one Bablu Baruah.

Teams of 12 fire brigade are the present at the site of the incident which is close to BT College.

As per sources, power supply in the neighbourhood have been cut off.

No casualties or injuries have  been reported.

More details awaited.

