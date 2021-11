Massive fire broke out at Panbazaar railway colony in Guwahati on Thursday morning. The fire broke out near Kalimandir Path near railway colony.

According to reports, several houses have been gutted in fire. The fire broke out at the huts near railway colony.

Two fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flame.

However, the reason of the fire is yet to be known.

