Guwahati: Microbiology Lab Set Up at IASST

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that a Microbiology Laboratory has been set up at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) at Boragaon in Guwahati on Tuesday. The lab will start functioning soon, said Sarma.

The minister said that the laboratory is an annex of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) which will help in the increasing number of sample testing for COVID-19.

