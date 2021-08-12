Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Minor Girl Raped By 60-Year-Old Man In Noonmati

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A 12-year-old minor girl was raped by a 60-year-old man in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

The incident came to light after the victim girl was found to be pregnant, after which she revealed to her family that she was raped three months back by a man named Suren Barman, the secretary of village defence party in Sankar Nagar of Matghoria.

The family then approached the local Mahila Samiti for help, following which an FIR was registered against Barman at Noonmati police station.

Barman reportedly lured the minor girl for a road trip on his vehicle and allegedly raped her.

According to Mahila Samiti’s complaint , Barman threatened the victim’s family with dire consequences after he came to know that the girl was pregnant, thus forcing her to abort the baby.

Barman is currently reported to be absconding.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

