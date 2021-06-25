Guwahati: Miscreants Loot Rs 1 Lakh In Daylight Robbery

In yet another incident of robbery, two bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh from a vehicle that was parked in front of HDFC bank in Guwahati’s Fatasil area.

Sources say the money belonged to a businessman named Bhabendra Pal Singh, which was withdrawn from SBI and Baroda bank in Panbazar by his driver and one of his employees on his instructions.

The money was kept in their Innova vehicle when suddenly two bike borne miscreants in a red Pulsar came and snatched the money from inside the car. The driver tried to catch the perpetrators but the miscreants attacked him and sped away.

It may be noted that initially the driver said Rs 35 lakh was looted, but later on camera, he said only Rs 1 lakh was looted.

The whole situation has now become mysterious after he changed his statement while talking to reporters, on camera.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by city police.

Earlier yesterday, a man was robbed of rupees four lakh by miscreants in Guwahati that he had withdrawn from a bank a few minutes earlier.

The incident occurred at GS Road in Christian Basti outside Axis Bank.

The money belonged to the firm called Kumar and Sales where the man is an employee.