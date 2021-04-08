Guwahati: MMCH All Set to Handle COVID-19 Cases

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
MMCH COVID Hospital
0

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the Health & Family Welfare department of Assam instructed the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) to prepare for tackling COVID-19 cases.

At present the hospital has 55 beds which will be increased to 100 in two-three days. “We have prepared 24 ICU beds for COVID cases as per the instruction of the health department. We are conducting 800 Rapid Antigen tests and 800 RTPCR tests daily,” said Superintendent of MMCH, Anupal Sarma.

On the other hand, the Kalapahar COVID hospital is almost ready with 160 beds. According to reports, 20-30 COVID patients are admitted to the hospital on a daily basis.

Related News

New Zealand Bans Entry of Indian Travellers Amid COVID-19…

India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 126,789 COVID-19…

PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Assamese…

PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of All State Over COVID-19…

At present, a total of 129 patients are under treatment at Kalaphar COVID hospital.

You might also like
Regional

Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Admitted to JMCH

Pratidin Exclusive

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Argentina, Portugal homebound; France, Uruguay reach…

National

Rahul Gandhi Begins Protest Against Farm Laws

National

526 teeth removed from Chennai boy’s mouth!

Top Stories

Assam Police Owe Around 12 Crores to Petrol Pumps

Top Stories

“Lynching – a Western construct, not from Indian ethos”: RSS chief

Comments
Loading...