Guwahati: MMCH All Set to Handle COVID-19 Cases

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the Health & Family Welfare department of Assam instructed the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) to prepare for tackling COVID-19 cases.

At present the hospital has 55 beds which will be increased to 100 in two-three days. “We have prepared 24 ICU beds for COVID cases as per the instruction of the health department. We are conducting 800 Rapid Antigen tests and 800 RTPCR tests daily,” said Superintendent of MMCH, Anupal Sarma.

On the other hand, the Kalapahar COVID hospital is almost ready with 160 beds. According to reports, 20-30 COVID patients are admitted to the hospital on a daily basis.

At present, a total of 129 patients are under treatment at Kalaphar COVID hospital.