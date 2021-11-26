Guwahati: Mortal Remains of Poet Sananta Tanty Reaches Hometown

The mortal remains of poet Sananta Tanty who died yesterday at New Delhi reached Guwahati on Friday. His mortal remains have been brought by an Indigo flight.

His body will be taken to his workplace at Lalmati and thereafter it will be taken to his residence at Down Town.

His last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium today evening.

Tanty was undergoing treatment at New Delhi and breathed his last on Thursday morning.

