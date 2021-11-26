Guwahati: Mortal Remains of Poet Sananta Tanty Reaches Hometown

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati

The mortal remains of poet Sananta Tanty who died yesterday at New Delhi reached Guwahati on Friday. His mortal remains have been brought by an Indigo flight.

His body will be taken to his workplace at Lalmati and thereafter it will be taken to his residence at Down Town.

His last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium today evening.

Related News

Karnataka: 178 Students in a Medical College Test COVID…

Farmers Gather At Ghazipur To Mark 1 Year Of Protests

Nagaland: Fire Breaks out at CM’s Office

Samaguri: Cattle-Laden Trucks Seized

Sananta 750x450 1 1

Tanty was undergoing treatment at New Delhi and breathed his last on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 178 Students in a Medical College Test COVID Positive

You might also like
Assam

Cachar Paper Mill employees to protest during CM visit

Entertainment

Enola Holmes – The New Sherlock

Top Stories

US Polls: Kamala Harris’s Ancestral Village Celebrates Biden’s Lead

Top Stories

Govt. orders lockdown for 5 districts, 8 towns in Odisha

Covid 19

Delta Variant in India Super Infectious: Govt Study

Assam

“Modi ji Enquired About Imp Issues Faced By Assam” – Sarbananda…