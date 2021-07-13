Guwahati: NCC To be Introduced As Subject In Colleges

Gauhati University will be introducing NCC as a credit-based elective subject in colleges following requests by the corps.

Group Commander of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Brig Jogesh Talukdar, met with the university Vice-Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique on Tuesday and discussed the significance of NCC as an elective subject.

The inclusion of the subject in the academic curriculum would bring ““revolutionary and paradigm shift in the opportunities for the students of the northeast in joining the armed forces of the country,” an official statement said.

“It will usher in nationalism, patriotism and a sense of social service to the student community. The Vice-Chancellor has agreed in principle to introduce NCC as an elective subject as soon as possible for the betterment of the student community of the northeast region,” it added.

Also Read: Prime Accused In ONGC Kidnapping Case Injured In Police Firing