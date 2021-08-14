Guwahati: NDRF Jawans Takes out Bicycle Rally Ahead of I-Day

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans have taken out a bicycle rally in Guwahati on Saturday ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

The jawans of 1st BN NDRF has taken out the bicycle rally from Patgaon to Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazaar. The NDRF forces try to raise Independence Day awareness through the bicycle rally.

The bicycle rally is a part of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the government to commemorate the 75 years of Independence Day. The Amrit Mahotsav was kick started on March 12, 75 weeks before the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and will continue till August 15, 2023.

