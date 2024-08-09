Guwahati News

Alert! Roads to be Avoided Amidst Heavy Rain in Guwahati

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during heavy rainfall and to follow any traffic diversions or regulations implemented by the Guwahati Traffic Police.
In light of recent heavy rainfall, several areas in Guwahati are at risk of waterlogging, which may lead to the submergence of main roads and disrupt regular traffic movement. The following roads are likely to be affected:

  1. Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road

  2. Juripar, Panzabari

  3. Survey-Beltola Road

  4. Zoo Road

  5. Hatigaon Road

  6. SFS School, Satgaon

  7. GNB Road

  8. Boripara

  9. Boragaon on NH

  10. Chandmari

  11. Commerce College Point

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during heavy rainfall and to follow any traffic diversions or regulations implemented by the Guwahati Traffic Police. For any traffic-related inquiries, citizens can contact the Traffic Control Room at the following numbers:

  • +91 361 273 0989

  • +91 602 617 6755

  • +91 690 126 9006

