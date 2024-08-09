Alert! Roads to be Avoided Amidst Heavy Rain in Guwahati

In light of recent heavy rainfall, several areas in Guwahati are at risk of waterlogging, which may lead to the submergence of main roads and disrupt regular traffic movement. The following roads are likely to be affected:
Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road
Juripar, Panzabari
Survey-Beltola Road
Zoo Road
Hatigaon Road
SFS School, Satgaon
GNB Road
Boripara
Boragaon on NH
Chandmari
Commerce College Point
Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during heavy rainfall and to follow any traffic diversions or regulations implemented by the Guwahati Traffic Police. For any traffic-related inquiries, citizens can contact the Traffic Control Room at the following numbers:
+91 361 273 0989
+91 602 617 6755
+91 690 126 9006