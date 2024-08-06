Army Jawan Critically Injured in Targeted Attack in Guwahati's Narengi

A grievous hit-and-run incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Narengi, Guwahati, where an Army Jawan was severely injured in a targeted attack. The incident unfolded at Kalankpar market, where a man allegedly used his vehicle to run over the victim amid personal disputes.
The injured Army Jawan was promptly admitted to Down Town Hospital and is currently in critical condition. The swift action of the city police led to the arrest of the accused identified as Bipul Das, who is now in custody.
The police are actively investigating the case to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding this violent act.