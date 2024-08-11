Assam: Man Brutally Murdered in Sleep in Sivasagar

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man named Rituparna Gogoi was brutally murdered while he slept in his home at Ghurachuwa village under Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district. The murder, which occurred on the night of August 10 (Saturday), saw the victim suffer multiple stab wounds to his head, neck, chest, and stomach.
According to reports, the suspects—identified as Prabin Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi, Rituraj Baruah, and Ajay Gogoi—allegedly attacked Rituparna Gogoi earlier on August 5, leaving him critically injured. The assailants reportedly beat him severely before dumping his body in a nearby canal. Locals discovered the injured Gogoi the following morning while grazing their cows and rushed him to Joysagar Hospital. He later filed an FIR against the attackers at Amguri Police Station.
Despite the grave nature of the allegations, two of the accused were summoned to the police station on Saturday but were released later that night. The situation took a grim turn when Rituparna Gogoi was found dead in a bloodied state by a local youth on Sunday morning. The discovery sparked chaos in the village, with family members accusing the police of negligence, believing it emboldened the attackers.
“The attackers were released on bail by police despite a case of attempted murder being registered against them. They have used a sharp weapon to kill him. He was all alone at home when the incident took place,” said a relative of the victim.
Amguri police have since arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and launched an investigation into the murder.