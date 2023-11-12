Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Discharged from Nemcare Hospital after 5 Days

Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg was discharged today from Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after five days.
During his stay at the hospital, Zubeen was engaged in writing a script for his upcoming movie 'Roi Roi Binaale'.
Speaking to the media, Zubeen said, “I got enough rest in the last five days. The work for the upcoming films will continue. I have cancelled my trip to London for the time being. However, I will keep doing my concerts. I will resume my work for a song from tomorrow. I have also curtailed my recording work at night after doctor's advice."
Meanwhile, doctors at Nemcare Hospital have recommended Zubeen for a 15 day bed rest.
Earlier on Tuesday, singer Zubeen Garg suddenly fell ill while working on a song at a studio and accordingly, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city.
Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of the private hospital, Dr Hitesh Baruah said, “There is nothing to worry, Zubeen is out of danger, however, we will keep him under medical observation for the day. All the necessary tests are being conducted.”
Dr Baruah also informed that Zubeen suddenly collapsed on Tuesday night while working at a studio and accordingly, he suggested his family to bring him to the hospital.
“We have already started our conservative treatment and after we get the final medical reports of Zubeen, we can give the lineup treatments to him. There is no internal injury and he is responding to us, which is a good sign,” added the doctor.