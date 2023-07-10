CSWC Presents Book Collection To Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Guwahati based organization College Students Welfare Committee (CSWC) had yesterday presented a collection of books to the library of Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Geetanagar.
The books were presented under the “Give Back To The Library” initiative of the Organization through which CSWC tries to augment capacities of College Libraries.
Speaking during the distribution program CSWC President Abhinav P. Borbora said, “The Library plays a central role in the academic career of every student. A strong library is therefore the best companion of a student and we are trying to play a small role in making more books available to the student’s community”.
Principal Dr. Satyajit Kalita said “The practice of donating books is very old and it is appreciable that CSWC is taking the tradition forward”