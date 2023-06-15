Guwahati: 19-Year-Old Arrested In Jalukbari Murder Case

Guwahati city police apprehended the prime accused in the alleged murder case of a 20-year-old woman in Jalukbari area on Wednesday night.
The accused has been identified as Bulbul Hussain (19), S/O Sukur Ali. He was nabbed from Hatisola Pam under Chaygaon PS, police said.
Hussain confessed to have committed the crime during interrogation, police further informed.
Earlier last night, the woman was mysteriously found dead at the bathroom of her house located in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area.
It was suspected that the woman was raped and murdered before being dumped inside the bathroom of her residence at Katia Dalang locality in Jalukbari.
The identity of the woman has been withheld keeping in view the severity of the crime.
While it is possible that she could have died due to natural causes, sources said that the bathroom door was locked from outside, indicating the involvement of another individual in her suspected murder.
A team of police later reached the crime scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
A team of the Criminal investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police had also arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.