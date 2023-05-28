Guwahati: 2 Drug Peddlers Held from Ayurvedic College in Jalukbari

Amid repeated attempts by Assam government and the state police to curb the drug menace in the state, the notorious drug peddlers have now started to extend their roots inside the educational institutions that too in the Guwahati city.
Two drug peddlers have been apprehended from Government Ayurvedic College in Jalukbari area located in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon when they came to sell drugs at the college premises.
According to sources, the peddlers came to the college with the motive to sell drugs when the Jalukbari Police, acting on intelligence inputs, launched an operation during which they apprehended the accused from the college premises.
The accused have been identified as Arjun Basfar and Melakuddin Ali and the police are currently questioning them to find out to whom they were trying to sell the drugs.
Meanwhile, the police have seized two mobile phones and Rs. 23,000 in cash from their possession.
Last week, Mizoram Police seized a huge amount of contraband drugs worth a whopping Rs 12 crore.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of SB of Mizoram police intercepted a truck bearing registration number ‘MZ-01X-2184’ at Tawngtaimual, Zemabawk and recovered 200 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.461 kg.
The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at over Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, the seized heroin, vehicle, and handyman (claimed to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Hailakandi of Assam) of the seized vehicle were handed over to Bawngkawn police station for further investigation.