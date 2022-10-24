Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Alok Sarkar In Rs 80 Crore Fraud

The main accused in a massive Rs 80 crore fraud in the department of labour welfare of the government of Assam, Alok Sarkar was on Monday taken into custody by Dispur police after day-long interrogation in connection with the matter.

Sarkar has been accused in the massive Rs 80 crore financial misappropriations in the government department. He was taken to Dispur Police Station earlier in the day where he underwent rigorous questioning.

According to reports, his company raked in funds to the tune of Rs 80 crores in the name of skill development training by presenting fake bills.

A case had been lodged at the Dispur Police Station and the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in this regard.