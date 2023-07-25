Guwahati: Driver Steals Rs 2 Lakh from Employer

Amid the rampant theft in Guwahati city, a driver stole Rs. 2 lakh cash from his employer on Tuesday.
The employer was heading to the bank with his driver in an Innova car to deposit the money when the latter, identified as Kamal Sen, snatched the money and ran from the car, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the employer, Bolen Barman, lodged a complaint against his driver at Dispur Police Station.
With the recent events of rampant theft in which top police officials are also becoming victims, it seems that Guwahati city is slowly becoming the hub of this crime.
Last Sunday, a group of robbers stole the cell phone DIG (Law and Order) Vivekraj Singh during his routine morning walk.
The DIG was caught off guard when the robbers stole his cell in Ulubari area.