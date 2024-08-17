Guwahati Family Uncovers Contaminated Dabur Juice with Fungal Substances

Residents of Guwahati are being urged to exercise caution when purchasing fruit juice packets from the market following a concerning incident in the SBI Colony of Narikalbari. A consumer discovered fungal growth and potentially poisonous substances inside a packet of fruit juice from the reputed company Dabur.
The consumer, who spoke to Pratidin Time, shared their alarming experience: "We bought the fruit juice packet yesterday from Vishal Mega Mart in the Paltan Bazar locality. Initially, we didn’t notice anything odd while consuming it. However, in the morning hours, when pouring the juice into a glass to serve my son, we encountered some dark particles inside the juice. Accordingly, we cut the packet and found fungus inside, along with a tissue-like substance layered with fungus."
Expressing deep concern, the consumer stated, "Such kinds of juices are not at all good for consumers. The juice had a manufacturing date of June 24, 2024. These products are consumed all over the nation and come in bulk. I tried contacting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Assam, but couldn't get a response, likely because it's a Saturday. They must ensure that the products are verified before they are dispatched to the market. If no action is taken, I will appeal before the Consumer Court."
This shocking discovery has raised serious concerns about the safety and quality of packaged fruit juices available to the public.
Further details and updates on this matter are expected to follow.