Guwahati: Freak Accident Cuts Short Brilliant Young IITian's Life

A freak accident ended the life of a brilliant young prospect after reports emerged on Thursday of the death of a student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G).
Identified as Ankit Singh, originally from Rajasthan, the student reportedly met with a freak accident while riding his bicycle inside the campus of the premier technological institute.
According to the reports, after sustaining serious injuries in the incident, Singh was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Guwahati.
However, he could not make it out of there, succumbing while undergoing treatment at the Sanjeevani Hospital in Guwahati.
It has come to the fore that the deceased student was a resident of Barak Hostel inside the IIT Guwahati campus.
He had arrived in Guwahati from Rajasthan just six months ago after sealing his seat at the institute, with dreams to make it big, all of which was cut short due to the tragic incident.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been kept at the morgue of the hospital for the family members to collect, reports further stated.
More information in this regard is awaited and the article will be updated as and when it is available.