Guwahati: Labourer Falls Off Apartment Building, Dies

A labourer died after falling off an apartment building in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Bhola, allegedly fell from the third floor of Jagannath apartment.

It is suspected that the labourer might have tripped and fell while working on a scaffolding, however, the exact cause of his fall is yet to be established.

According to sources, the labourer was working at a flat owned by the brother of professional body building Mahadev Deka.

The flat owner is yet to comment on the matter.

Following the incident, the labourer was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.