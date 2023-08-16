Guwahati: Lifeless Body of Man Found Under Bhangagarh Flyover

Guwahati News

The deceased was identified as Sanu Kalita.
In yet another shocking incident, a lifeless body was discovered under the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sanu Kalita. He was a daily wage laborer. Reportedly, he had been battling jaundice. The circumstances surrounding his demise are currently under investigation.

Earlier today, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered inside a train's bathroom in Guwahati.

Reports suggest that miscreants lured the victim, Pompy Sarmah Haloi, by administering intoxicants, resulting in her tragic demise.

The grim incident unfolded aboard the Gaya-Kamakhya train while Pompy Sarmah Haloi was on her way home from a pilgrimage site.

The heart-wrenching discovery was made by her family at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati’s Maligaon.

Assam police

