Guwahati: Lifeless Body of Man Found Under Bhangagarh Flyover

In yet another shocking incident, a lifeless body was discovered under the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sanu Kalita. He was a daily wage laborer. Reportedly, he had been battling jaundice. The circumstances surrounding his demise are currently under investigation.
Earlier today, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered inside a train's bathroom in Guwahati.
Reports suggest that miscreants lured the victim, Pompy Sarmah Haloi, by administering intoxicants, resulting in her tragic demise.
The grim incident unfolded aboard the Gaya-Kamakhya train while Pompy Sarmah Haloi was on her way home from a pilgrimage site.
The heart-wrenching discovery was made by her family at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati’s Maligaon.