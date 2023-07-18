Guwahati Man Arrested For Rape Bid On Minor Girl

Guwahati police arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in city’s Lachit Nagar area on Monday night.
The heinous incident was reported from Bye-lane no-8 in Lachit Nagar. Sources said that the accused allegedly walked into the house of the victim girl when her parents were not home.
The malefactor, identified as Bhola Panjiyar, attempted to rape the minor girl but alert neighbors quickly intervened after hearing some commotion inside the house.
Panjiyar was apprehended and was handed over to Paltanbazar police station soon after.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.
Recently, A 60-year-old elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The accused, identified as one Dhiren Dutta alias ‘Bata’, allegedly raped the 13-year-old minor girl while she was alone at her house.
The incident was reported from Lakhinagar area in the district wherein the accused man, who works as a milk seller, reached the house on the pretext of selling milk and raped the minor girl, taking advantage of the fact that she was alone in the house.
Following the incident, local police were informed and the accused malefactor was swiftly taken into custody.