Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's House

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Deka, a contractual employee at the Guwahati Refinery.
Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's House
Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's HouseRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

In a tragic turn of events, a man in his 30s allegedly died by suicide at the front yard of his former landlord’s house in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Deka, a contractual employee at the Guwahati Refinery.

According to information received, Deka was found hanging at the front yard of his former landlord’s house located at Bishnu Rabha nagar in Noonmati.

Deka along with his family moved to a different rented house few months ago. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

City police have been alerted of the incident. More details awaited.

Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's House
Guwahati: 1 Killed After Guard Wall Collapses On Sweet Factory In Dhirenpara
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-man-commits-suicide-at-former-landlords-house
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com