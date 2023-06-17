Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's House

In a tragic turn of events, a man in his 30s allegedly died by suicide at the front yard of his former landlord’s house in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Deka, a contractual employee at the Guwahati Refinery.
According to information received, Deka was found hanging at the front yard of his former landlord’s house located at Bishnu Rabha nagar in Noonmati.
Deka along with his family moved to a different rented house few months ago. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
City police have been alerted of the incident. More details awaited.