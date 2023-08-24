Guwahati: Man Wanted for Woman Pilgrim Killing in Train Held from West Bengal
A man involved in killing of woman pilgrim inside a train's bathroom in Guwahati was nabbed from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on Thursday.
The murderer identified as Deepak Das has allegedly killed the woman pilgrim namely Pompy Sarmah Haloi last August 16, 2023 and took away her belongings including her jewelry.
Reports suggest that miscreant had lured the victim by administering intoxicants, resulting in her tragic demise.
The grim incident unfolded aboard the Gaya-Kamakhya train while Pompy Sarmah Haloi was on her way home from a pilgrimage site.
The heart-wrenching discovery was made by her family at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati’s Maligaon.
Later, Railway authorities swiftly responded as railway police reached the scene of the distressing event.