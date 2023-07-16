Did Guwahati Police Release Youths Detained for Violent Clash Without Probe?

Hours after the youths involved in the violent clash over the use of Assamese language were detained, the Guwahati Police released them after allegedly receiving a phone call from an influential person on Sunday.
Sources informed that without investigating the matter the police released three out of the five youths detained for their involvement in the violent clash and tried to cover up the incident after they allegedly received a phone call from an influential person.
It is further alleged that the police of Dispur Police Station are trying to conceal the youths' identities.
Notably, in an inebriated state, a group of five Hindi-speaking young men engaged in a violent clash at Barbie Hotel and Fast Food in ABC Point after the staff members conversed in Assamese language.
Witnessing the attack on the hotel staff, the public present at the scene intervened to prevent further harm. However, the confrontation escalated as the five individuals engaged in a physical altercation with the public. In response to the volatile situation, the agitated crowd resorted to damaging the Thar vehicle belonging to the youths.
Upon receiving reports of the incident, Bhangagarh police promptly arrived at the scene. They apprehended three of the five youths involved, while the remaining two managed to escape.