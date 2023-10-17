Guwahati: STF Assam Nabs 12 Drug Peddlers In Late Night Op

In a major haul, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Monday night apprehended a total of 12 drug peddlers including 4 women along with contraband drugs in Guwahati city.
Acting on reliable information, a team of STF conducted an operation on Monday night at the Parking area of Guwahati Railway Station under Panbazar police station and made the arrests.
"During the operation, the STF team apprehended 12 drug peddlers including 4 women. All persons were apprehended red-handed along with 104 numbers of vials with suspected heroin, 275 empty vials, cash amount of Rs 45,000, 2 scooty, 5 numbers of mobile phones and syringes with incriminating articles," said Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF).
The arrested people and seized items were handed to Guwahati City Police for registration of the case.
Further investigation is underway.
Recently, the STF Assam nabbed a drug peddler while attempting to escape in his Tata Nexon bearing number AS 01 FQ 6558 in the Amingaon area.
Acting on an input that one drug peddler identified as Moinul Ali of Alikash, PS Hajo would bring narcotics to the Amingaon area, a team of STF led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, Additional SP STF rushed to the spot for the accused.
Ali was found travelling in a four wheeler vehicle in Amingaon area. However, the accused seeing the police party tried to escape towards Jalukbari, accordingly, the STF team chased him. He was cornered at Fancy Para, PS Jalukbari and one round had to be fired to prevent his escape.
On searching the vehicle, 12 soap boxes with Heroin weighing 170 gms were recovered.
On further search at his rented house near LCB College, Kamakhya Gate another 120 vials containing 100 gms heroin were seized.