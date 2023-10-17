Guwahati: STF Assam Nabs 12 Drug Peddlers In Late Night Op

"During the operation, the STF team apprehended 12 drug peddlers including 4 women. All persons were apprehended red-handed along with 104 numbers of vials with suspected heroin, 275 empty vials, cash amount of Rs 45,000, 2 scooty, 5 numbers of mobile phones and syringes with incriminating articles," said Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF).

The arrested people and seized items were handed to Guwahati City Police for registration of the case.

Further investigation is underway.