Guwahati: Woman Injured After Husband Throws Her Off Third-Floor Balcony

A woman was severely injured after being pushed off the third floor of a building by her husband in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the accused husband, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, allegedly pushed her wife off the balcony following a fight between both of them.

The incident was reported from house no 12 at Shivam path in Ghoramora area of Hatigaon.

Source further said that the accused husband fled the scene following the incident. The deceased woman has been identified as Hasera Khatun, a migrant worker by profession.

The body of the woman was found lying in a pool of blood on the road by locals, after which they informed the police. Fortunately, she was still breathing.

Later, police reached the scene and rushed her to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband, police said.