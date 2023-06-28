Guwahati Youth Dies at Workplace

A youth tragically passed away during his shift at his workplace in Guwahati city on Wednesday.
According to sources, the youth was employed at a business establishment in Jalukbari area of the city.
He passed away while he was working his shift, sources informed, adding that the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased youth has been identified as Manoj Das, a resident of Salbari in Baksa district.
City police have been informed of the incident and investigation into the matter has been initiated.