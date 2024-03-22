IIT Guwahati's Novel Algorithm Helps Encode Brain Networks in Parkinson's Disease Study

The findings of this groundbreaking research have been published in the esteemed journal Brain Sciences, co-authored by Tanmayee Samantaray, Utsav Gupta, Dr. Jitender Saini, and Dr. Cota Navin Gupta. This research has been generously funded by the Ministry of Education (MoE) doctoral scholarship, Government of India, and supported by the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC Grant).