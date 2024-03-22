IIT Guwahati's Novel Algorithm Helps Encode Brain Networks in Parkinson's Disease Study

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, have introduced a novel algorithm called Unique Brain Network Identification Number (UBNIN), aimed at encoding the complex brain networks of both healthy individuals and patients suffering from Parkinson's disease (PD).
This pioneering study involved the analysis of structural brain MRI scans from 180 PD patients and 70 healthy subjects at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), India. Adopting a network perspective, the researchers represented different brain regions as nodes and assigned connection values based on regional grey matter volume.
Through a series of algorithmic steps, connection values for each node were weighted to reflect the significance of each link, resulting in a unique numerical representation (UBNIN) for each individual brain network. Remarkably, this encoding method was found to be distinctive for every participant's brain network and transferrable across various neuroimaging modalities.
The implications of this innovative research are profound, particularly in the realms of brain printing and as a promising biomarker with a numerical value for monitoring the progression of mental illnesses over time.
Parkinson's disease, a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder characterized by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and slowed movements, worsens with age. However, neurodegeneration begins long before these symptoms manifest, underscoring the critical importance of early detection for effective PD management.
Addressing this crucial gap, researchers at IIT Guwahati and NIMHANS conducted a pioneering study utilizing non-invasive structural MRI scans during rest. By categorizing PD patients into five age groups, the study explored how age influences brain connectivity across varying sparsity levels. Results revealed a decreasing trend in the clustering coefficient with increasing sparsity for each age cohort.
Dr. Cota Navin Gupta, Assistant Professor at the Neural Engineering Lab, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, explained, "UBNIN is a unique numerical representation capturing the distinct characteristics of each human brain from a network perspective. Importantly, we can reverse engineer any individual's UBNIN value to reconstruct their original brain network, enabling efficient identification and characterization of brain networks."
PhD Scholar Tanmayee Samantaray added, "Applying the UBNIN algorithm to longitudinal neuroimaging data holds promise for elucidating the dynamics of brain plasticity, crucial for understanding brain degeneration and coping mechanisms in neurological diseases.
The UBNIN algorithm, by rendering MRI data interpretable, has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It may serve as a biomarker complementing other diagnostic tests recommended by neurologists, with applications ranging from brain printing to optimizing storage for structural MRI brain networks.
Moreover, UBNIN's adaptability extends to other neuroimaging modalities such as electroencephalogram (EEG) and functional MRI, making it a versatile tool applicable to various neurological conditions including Schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, and Depression. It can also be deployed across diverse datasets, from protein networks to social and traffic networks, facilitating a deeper understanding of complex system dynamics.
Dr. Gupta remarked, "We are exploring the potential of UBNIN as a biomarker for distinguishing healthy individuals from those with Parkinson's disease at the group level."
The findings of this groundbreaking research have been published in the esteemed journal Brain Sciences, co-authored by Tanmayee Samantaray, Utsav Gupta, Dr. Jitender Saini, and Dr. Cota Navin Gupta. This research has been generously funded by the Ministry of Education (MoE) doctoral scholarship, Government of India, and supported by the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC Grant).