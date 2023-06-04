National Animal Rights Day Celebrated for First Time in Guwahati

Along with 35 cities of India and 200 cities worldwide, the National Animal Rights Day (NARD) was celebrated in Guwahati on Sunday.
Organized by the non-profit organization ‘Our Planet Theirs Too’, in association with the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation and Animal Activist Saubhagya Sharma and Prarona Saikia, the event was celebrated for the first time in Guwahati.
NARD 13 was commemorated in 35 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, and many manre in India. The day was celebrated in 200 cities of the world including New York, Toronto, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Perth, Hong Kong, Manila and many more.
Notably, the event is one of the biggest globally-coordinated animal rights events in the world. A Memorial Ceremony took place to commemorate billions of animals who die every year due to atrocities of humans on them for their food, fur, skins, laboratory tests, and entertainment.
Vegans, animal lovers, animal activists and commoners took part in this event showing their compassion, spreading awareness, sharing their thoughts and feeding community dogs.
Later the ceremony ended with the reading and signing of The Declaration of Animal Rights.