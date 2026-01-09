Opposition Files FIR Against Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia

The opposition party unitedly filed an FIR on Thursday against state BJP president Dilip Saikia at the Dispur police station, accusing him of election code violations and voter manipulation ahead of the upcoming polls.

Leaders from the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, and CPI(M) were present at the police station when the complaint was lodged. Senior opposition figures including Ripun Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Russel Ahmed, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Meera Borthakur were among those who met the police to submit the FIR.

The move comes in the wake of serious allegations raised by Akhil Gogoi, who claimed that during a video conference on January 4, BJP ministers, MLAs, and district-level leaders were instructed to identify voters who might not support the party.

According to Gogoi, Dilip Saikia allegedly directed party functionaries to track the names of non-BJP voters and ensure targeted campaigning ahead of the elections scheduled on January 12.

Responding to the allegations, Dilip Saikia denied the charges, calling them baseless. The FIR, however, marks a significant escalation in the political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition ahead of the polls, with multiple parties coming together to hold the state leadership accountable for alleged violations of the electoral code of conduct.

