RR vs KKR IPL Match In Guwahati: Traffic Alert, Entry Gates & Parking

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 bringing the group stage of the tournament to a close. The match will be played in RR’s second home in Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium and is set to kick off at 7:30 pm.
However, in order to ensure the safety of the common people on the road and to ensure free passage to emergency vehicles, Guwahati Traffic Police has framed a set of restrictions for the match day.
A notification from the office of the deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Guwahati stated, “To ensure safety of common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to ensure free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders, School Buses etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic shall be imposed on 19th May, 2024 in view of the Indian Premier League, 2024 to be held at Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara.”
Accordingly, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed in Guwahati:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati, GS Road, BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 pm to 12 midnight on May 19, 2024.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above and slow-moving commercial vehicles/carts shall be restricted on GS Road, BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 pm to 12 midnight on May 19, 2024.
On May 19, 2024, AK Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one way from 3 pm onwards and the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route preferably.
For the vehicles coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road on May 19, 2024, from 4.30 pm onwards. Only the vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara.
On May 19, 2024, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter either from Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara from 4.30 pm onwards.
This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, life-saving drugs, vehicles carrying Oxygen cylinders, school buses, and residents of the locality, etc.
No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (AK Azad Road), and from Ambari Tiniali to Champawati High School (AK Dev Road).
One-side parking on the road will be allowed from Chamapwati High School to Garchuk (A.K Deb Road), from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College (Dakhingaon Road).
Gate 1B: will enter via AK Azad Road
> Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium.
There will be six gates for the entry of spectators:
Gate 2 on Barsapara Road: will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).
Gate 3 on RG Baruah Path: will enter via Barsapara Tiniali via R.G Baruah Path on Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road).
Gate 4 on Rolling Mill Road: will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Goli/Rolling Mill Path (AK Azad Road).
Gate 5 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path: will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.
Gate 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path: will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.
Gate 7 on Barsapara Road: will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road) and Dhirenpara Tiniali (AK Dev Road).
Coming via AK Deb Road:
Champabati Field (approximately 200 LMVs)
Datalpara Field (approximately 200 LMVs)
Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line roadside parking on one side). (approximately 500 LMVs)
Ambari Rangpathar Field. (approximately 200 Two Wheeler)
RCTRC Field, Fatasil Ambari. (approximately 50 LMVs)
Coming via AK Azad Road:
Lutuma Field (approximately 250 LMVs)
Arya Nagar Field (approximately 300 LMVs)
Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall. (approximately 70 LMVs)
Rolling Mill parking field. (approximately 80 LMVs)
Roadside Parking: Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College (approximately 200 LMVs)
New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara. (approximately 40 LMVs)