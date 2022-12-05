The Evolving Skateboarding & Graffiti Culture In Guwahati

With each passing day, art and culture is turning innovative and entering spaces hitherto unknown. The subtle lines between arts and sports too are blurry, with murals and artwork manifesting inside the skateboarding community, or culture.

It is assumed that skateboarding and roller skating are popular sports in the West but that’s not the case. Both have existed in India for quite some time.

In Guwahati, an area near Veterinary College at Khanapara has been serving as a spiritual home to skating enthusiasts and graffiti lovers alike.

The spot isn't a designated skate or graffiti park, but one that has grown organically. Besides the former, joggers and cyclists also utilize the big stretch of road for their exercising needs.

Spectators can often be found by the spot - soaking up the activity as an urban, modern-day arts foil to the high culture in the centre.

Skaters are drawn by the smooth surfaces, steps, and blocks and this place seems to be just about right for them.

With the advent of time, it is now not an uncommon site to see individuals stepping on the board and shredding various tricks with a cool vibe while developing their own unique style.

For Asif, this area has been a playground since the end of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. He and his mates arrive at the spot every evening, mostly weekends, and practice their skateboarding.

“Despite being considered an outsider sport, skateboarding has profoundly influenced various unrelated things. Skating doesn’t always have to do with partaking in the activity; the idea of doing what you love and having fun without apology is a universal language,” he said.

“What many fail to realize is that skateboarding is so much more than a sport, it's a culture and a lifestyle. From its inception, us skaters have been largely misunderstood,” he further said.

One of Asif’s friend, Karanbir, said that skateboarding and roller skating in India has gained increased exposure and popularity due to the social media boom.

Lots of skaters create videos showing themselves mastering their tricks, teach others how to skate and show off their sense of style, Karanbir said.

To build the culture, which was virtually non-existent in the city, the skateboarders had to overcome many hurdles.

“The Indian mentality also poses its own kind of obstacles,” adds Karabir. To begin with, skateboarding is an action sport, which is a difficult concept for people to wrap their heads around.

“The sport grew tremendously in other countries only in the last five-six years and as with anything, India was slow to catch on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the graffiti works on the walls are some of the interesting pieces of arts one can witness, ranging from forest man Jadav Payeng to funky abstract murals. While we couldn’t reach out to any of the artists, it is pertinent to mention that the graffiti artworks greatly elevate the general sense of the area.

These graffiti artworks mainly communicate socio-political and territorial values, while also establishing urban subcultures.

Besides, if you don’t know skateboarding or roller skating for that matter, you can always visit the place and relax there with a group of friends as it is quite away from the traffic, making it one of the peaceful locations in the city.