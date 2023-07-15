STF Seizes Cash, Gold, and Luxury Vehicle In Guwahati; Two Arrested
Two suppliers were arrested on Saturday, in a successful operation by the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam's Guwahati.
According to sources, the arrest of the two suppliers named Himanshu Paul and Kisan Kanwar Kadey led to the seizure of Rs 22.70 lakh in cash and a luxury vehicle from the arrested individuals. Additionally, a motorcycle, 585 grams of gold, and four mobile phones were confiscated.
The market value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs 34 lakh.
Kisan Kanwar Kadey's residence is located in Rajasthan, while Kadey is currently renting a place in Bharalumukh in Guwahati.
Further reports indicate that Himanshu Paul hails from Shillong in Meghalaya.
The arrest and seizure highlight the STF's commitment to combating illegal activities and apprehending those involved in such offenses.