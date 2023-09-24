Tension Erupts Over Alleged Substandard Food Supply at Guwahati Hotel

A heated situation unfolded late on Saturday night at Kalpa Hotel in Guwahati's Ulubari, as tensions flared over the alleged supply of substandard food items.
According to sources, the accusation stemmed from a pitch curator trainee affiliated with the Assam Cricket Association, where a 25-member training team was lodged.
Hotel authorities are under scrutiny for purportedly providing substandard food over several days. Trainees reportedly carried Rs 900 for each meal.
Furthermore, curators have raised concerns about alleged misbehavior against a woman, intensifying the ongoing dispute. The incident is being closely monitored for resolution.