Unidentified Body Found Among Garbage in Guwahati’s Pandu

An unidentified body of a youth was recovered from a heap of garbage in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Saturday.
According to sources, the body of the youth was spotted by the locals and passersby in a garbage dump in Joymati Nagar.
After spotting the body, the locals informed the police immediately about the matter.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier on August 14, the body of a young man was found among a heap of garbage in Guwahati’s Adabari area.
The incident was reported near Cental Water Commission office in Adabari where the body of the youth, identified as Siddhartha Das, was found among a heap of garbage. The deceased was a resident of Shankar Nagar.