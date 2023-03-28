Guwahati: Unidentified Miscreants Try to Attack Man in his Residence

In a sensational incident, few unidentified miscreants entered a residence in Guwahati and attacked a person on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Adinggiri area of Maligaon in Guwahati where at least three unidentified miscreants entered the residence belonging to a person, identified as Mridul Deka, and attempted to attack him with a sharp weapon.

The miscreants came in the area on a scooter and forcibly entered the residence of Mridul and attacked him with a sharp knife.

The locals, acting on their conscience, immediately nabbed the miscreants who attempted to flee the spot after committing the crime.

Later, the locals handed the three assailants to Goshala Police Station in Maligaon.

It has come to the fore that the miscreants attacked the man over land related dispute.

On March 24, a 18-year-old girl was murdered by a youth with a sharp machete over a personal dispute in Assam's Karimganj.

The incident was reported at Dalgram village of Kaliganj in the district.

The deceased identified as Munwara Begum, was a student of Higher Secondary (HS) first year at Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

She was recently promoted to HS second year, informed the father of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said, “We were informed about a recovery of a girl’s body in the locality and accordingly, I and my police team reached the spot. We have apprehended one Jaber Ahmed in connection to the case. The machete used to commit the crime has not been recovered yet.”

The police had further informed that the accused attacked the girl in her neck, following which she collapsed and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was sent for post mortem.