Guwahati: Youths Involved in Violent Clash Apologise to Assamese Community

The Hindi-speaking youths who were involved in the violent clash that broke out at ABC Point in Guwahati have tendered their apologies to the Assamese community on Sunday for hurting their sentiments.
“We are extremely apologetic for the incident that occurred during the early hours of Sunday. We realize that we have hurt the sentiments of Assamese community and we assure not to get involved in such kinds of situations in the future,” the youths said.
Earlier today, reports emerged that the detained youths were released by the Guwahati police after allegedly receiving a phone call from an influential person.
Sources informed that without investigating the matter the police released three out of the five youths detained for their involvement in the violent clash and tried to cover up the incident after they allegedly received a phone call from an influential person.
It was further alleged that the police of Dispur Police Station are trying to conceal the youths' identities.
Notably, in an inebriated state, a group of five Hindi-speaking young men engaged in a violent clash at Barbie Hotel and Fast Food in ABC Point after the staff members conversed in Assamese language.
Witnessing the attack on the hotel staff, the public present at the scene intervened to prevent further harm. However, the confrontation escalated as the five individuals engaged in a physical altercation with the public. In response to the volatile situation, the agitated crowd resorted to damaging the Thar vehicle belonging to the youths.
Upon receiving reports of the incident, Bhangagarh police promptly arrived at the scene. They apprehended three of the five youths involved, while the remaining two managed to escape.