Guwahati NPS Covid Outbreak: 12 More Students, 1 Teacher Infected, Tally At 29

A latest development in the Covid-19 outbreak in Guwahat’s NPS International School revealed that another 12 students of NPS International School in Guwahati have been infected with the deadly contagion. Until Monday, 16 students were detected with the SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, reportedly, a teacher of the school has tested positive for the virus. The total Covid-19 count now stood at 29.

In view of the cluster outbreak, the Kamrup Metro District Administration on Monday declared the school a micro-containment zone from November 9 to 15.

An order issued by the district administration read, “In view of detection of Covid-19 positive students in the National Public School, Lalunggaon, Guwahati under Kamrup Metropolitan District, in the interest of the maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of Covid-19 virus amongst teaching staff and students, the school is hereby declared as Micro Containment Zone and the school authority is directed to close the school for next seven days w.e.f today and the Circle Officer, Dispur Revenue Circle is directed to seal the area immediately”.

“The order is made under the regulations “The Assam Covid-19 Regulations, 2020″ and shall be effective from November 9 till 15, 2021,” it further read.

As per sources of Pratidin Digital, as many as sixteen students living in the hostel of NPS International School detected the virus since Sunday. After a student tested positive with Covid-19 and was admitted to a Guwahati Hospital, health department authorities tested at least 50 students of the school hostel. So far, sixteen students have been found positive for the virus. On Sunday, ten boarders tested positive, while, six tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Notably, as per a latest development, all offline classes have been suspended and online classes will resume from Tuesday.

A source has also mentioned that the school authorities have not shared the information with guardians and other concerned officials risking the health of the students. The boarders who have tested negative for the virus are now returning to their homes.

The school situated near ISBT in Guwahati has nearly 1200 students of which 400 students are admitted to the school hostel.