Guwahati: One Held In Journalist’s Alleged Murder Case

A latest development in the killing of senior journalist of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta Purbajyoti Chutia revealed that the scribe was in huge debts and was forced to pay off the debts. Based on conversations found via SMS on Chutia’s phone, one suspect has been arrested in Guwahati

The suspect has been identified as Zulfiqar Ali. Ali, a tailor, was apprehended from Hatigaoṇ on Monday. Reportedly, Ali had lend money to Chutia.

Chutia’s dead body was found near his residence. Chutia on Sunday night came out of his home to switch on the water pump at night. However, he did not return home.

An investigation is underway.