Guwahati: One Held In Journalist’s Alleged Murder Case

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

A latest development in the killing of senior journalist of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta Purbajyoti Chutia revealed that the scribe was in huge debts and was forced to pay off the debts. Based on conversations found via SMS on Chutia’s phone, one suspect has been arrested in Guwahati

The suspect has been identified as Zulfiqar Ali. Ali, a tailor, was apprehended from Hatigaoṇ on Monday. Reportedly, Ali had lend money to Chutia.

Chutia’s dead body was found near his residence. Chutia on Sunday night came out of his home to switch on the water pump at night. However, he did not return home.

Related News

4 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Tamil Nadu Road Mishap

People In Dibrugarh Celebrate Holi With Flower Petals

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Suffers Stroke

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam from Today

An investigation is underway.

You might also like
National

Om Birla likely to be next speaker of Lok Sabha

Top Stories

Seven Rescued From Child Marriage In Hailakandi

Regional

NPP to quit ties with NDA if CAB passed in RS

National

J&K: Militant killed in encounter

Pratidin Exclusive

Community Surveillance begins in Assam

Regional

CAB: AJYCP stages rail blockade across the State

Comments
Loading...