In a ferocious incident, a firing incident took place at an apartment at Chandmari in Guwahati. An advocate opened fire at the birthday party of one Damodar Deka at his apartment.

One Mintu Hazarika was severely injured in the firing and is now under treatment at GNRC.

According to reports, Damodar Deka is an advocate by profession. The pistol belongs to one Lila Madhav Saikia and his friend Kiran Baniya opened fire with Saikia’s pistol.