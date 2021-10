In a sensational incident, a person has been injured in a firing in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time, the incident took place in adjacent localities of Barsapara and Dhirenpara at a jewelry shop.

The injured person has been identified as Gautam Pal.

Sources have said six dacoits opened fire on Pal in broad daylight, injuring him.

More details awaited.