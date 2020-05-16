GUWAHATI | One more Containment Zone added
The Kamrup (M) district administration has sealed one more area as part of its strategy to stop the coronavirus outbreak. The new area includes S.K. Baruah Road’s Byelane-02, Near Din Dayal Upadhyay Hostel, Rukminigaon.
As per reports, Tripura’s Covid-19 patient Shiyari Debbarma, (Age 20) had her diploma from NEPEDS Group of Institutions, Ghoramara, Guwahati, and stayed at House No.22, S.K. Baruah Road, Byelane-02, Near Din Dayal Upadhyay Hostel, Rukminigaon with her friends in a rented house.